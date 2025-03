Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Voices of America Country Music Festival is back for its third year and this lineup is HUGE! Carrie Underwood, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker are just a few of the incredible artists taking the stage in West Chester, OH this summer. See the full lineup and grab your tickets now at www.voacountrymusicfest.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..