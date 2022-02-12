Big Game Tips from Limor Suss

Limor Suss - Entertaining & Lifestyle Expert shares touchdown-worthy celebration ideas for the Big Game! Elevate your game day look with BodyMark by BIC ( amazon.com ) NFL Series, the ultimate accessory for showcasing your team pride with unique, skin-safe designs. Plus, Frito-Lay goes big for the Big Game!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..