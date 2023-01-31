Big Game and Super Bowl Party Tips and Tricks

The challenge of preparing for the biggest football game of the year and all its super-sized fanfare and festivities can be daunting during the ongoing pandemic. But there is a solution for planning any sized watch party!

At 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field. Now, the former network TV Sports analyst joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to share his football insight and his timely tailgating tips for firing up the grill and sharing recipes to enjoy the game of all games.

SOMETHING NEW TO WOW BIG GAME PARTY GUESTS

Have something for everyone so always have Violife, a delicious dairy-free cheese alternative that is perfect for creating recipes everyone can enjoy. Violife products offer a 1 to 1 swap in any dish and are also plant-based, gluten free, preservative free, and non-G-M-O. To celebrate the big game, they have created a limited-edition cheese stadium, complete with all the dairy-free cheeses needed to create delicious recipes, including these mac and cheese bites. For more information, visit violifefoods.com

WHAT SNACKS SHOULD BE PART OF EVERY GAME DAY PARTY

Impress family and friends at the Big Game party with dips that taste amazing from Good Foods, including Chunky Guacamole, Avocado Salsa and Plant Based Buffalo Dip. Their dips are made with delicious, simple ingredients and are free of preservatives and artificial flavors for the best quality and flavor. To stock up for Game Day, find Good Foods’ at national retailers including Target and Costco, and regional retailers like Kroger and Publix. Order directly from the Good Foods online store at GoodFoods.com

TIME-SAVING GAME DAY TIPS

Serve Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s at any Big Game party. Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are known for their impossible to ignore flavors and high-quality food innovations. With craveable options from charbroiled burgers to the Hand-Breaded Chicken lineup, these restaurants bring the BIG flavor to the BIG Game. If looking to make gameday hosting easier, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have everyone covered. For more information, visit www.ckr.com

UNIQUE BIG GAME BEVERAGE

Something everyone has to serve is my favorite, iced tea. As the Official Iced Tea Sponsor of Super Bowl 57, Lipton adds crisp and refreshing flavors combined with better-for-you ingredients perfect to share at your game day party. Ovie loves flavor-packed Lipton Green Tea. It has 100% of the daily dose of antioxidants and Vitamin C. or try Lipton Immune Support with Pineapple Mango flavor, there’s a bottle for everyone at the party this year. For more information, visit www.lipton.com

#WCPO9Sponsor