Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Big, Bold, and Beautiful: Holiday Style Tips from Lowe’s

Big, Bold, and Beautiful: Holiday Style Tips from Lowe’s
Posted
and last updated

Bold ornaments, festive favorites, and deals you don’t want to miss! Monica Reese from Lowe’s gives us the scoop on making your home merry and bright this holiday season. Shop in-store or online at www.Lowes.com/holiday, and don’t forget to check out their MyLowe's Rewards program for exclusive offers.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Help local kids in need today!