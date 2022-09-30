Benefits & Dependability of Propane

Now that the seasons are changing, it’s a great time think about gearing up for the colder months. Especially as experts forecast LA Niña to continue – meaning it could be a colder and wetter winter.

HGTV host and residential contractor Matt Blashaw has teaming up with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). Matt spoke with Michelle about a heating source that is reliable, clean, affordable, and comfortable. From heating homes with a high-performing furnace or fireplace to keeping children warm on the school bus — propane is energy for everyone — and it can keep families across America cozy this winter.

