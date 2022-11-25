Become a Homeowner with Landis

Homeownership remains just out of reach for many people across the country and here in the Tri-State. Landis is dedicated to helping people buy their dream home. They provide an easy and transparent process to transition seamlessly from renting to owning. Pete Scalia spoke with Landis Cincinnati Specialist, Melissa Olivia to learn more about Landis.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..