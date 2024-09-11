Beat Uncle Sam: Retirement Planning Tips from Ed Wright at Golden Reserve

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Changes in the Secure Act 2.0 mean a higher RMD age, but is it really to your advantage? Retirement expert Ed Wright from Golden Reserve breaks down the pros and cons and how to protect your wealth. For more information, visit www.GoldenReserve.com or call 513-912-4335 for your roadmap for retirement.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..