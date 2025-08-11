Beat the Summer Heat with Tractor Supply Co.

The dog days of summer are here. While people enjoy the AC and cool drinks, we must remember to provide our pets and other animals ways to beat the heat. As temperatures soar, some vet-approved advice and tech innovations may be just what we need! Learn more at tractorsupply.com/beattheheat

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..