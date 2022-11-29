Beat the “Porch Pirates” This Holiday Season

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, which means a lot of packages will soon be arriving on your doorstep.

According to a recent survey, 54% of homeowners say they’ve had a package stolen.

The solution might be a FREE service for Amazon Prime members. With Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, drivers can deliver packages and groceries conveniently and securely into your garage.

It works with smart garages or when you install a myQ Smart Garage Control. Amazon Prime customers select “FREE Key Delivery” at checkout. Your package is the key to unlock the garage door. At delivery, the driver scans your package, which verifies your address and gives him one-time access to open your garage - no personal garage codes or keys need be exchanged. The driver places the package inside the garage door and stays until the garage door is completely closed. Homeowners can even monitor the whole thing using a Ring camera for additional peace of mind.

