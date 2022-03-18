Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine: Dr. Robert Petit

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We have some good news for you today! Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is expanding! Leading the charge is Cincinnati-native and former assitant team physician for the Boston Celtics , Dr. Robert Petit.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray