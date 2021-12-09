Beacon Orthopaedics: Keeping Athletes Safely in the Game

Xavier University and University of Cincinnati are about to go toe-to-toe in the annual Crosstown Shootout, so it's important that these college athletes be in incredible shape. Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine's team of doctors have been instrumental in keeping Xavier's young athletes healthy, so we went to the Cintas Center to learn more about this partnership.

The 89th Crosstown Shootout will take place on Dec. 11, 2021 at Cintas Center at 8:30 p.m.