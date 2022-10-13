Be Prepared This Flu Season

Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. And if needed, you can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines. Pete Scalia spoke with Dena Rattermann, the Chief Nurse at Cincinnati VA Medical Center, about the upcoming flu season.

Eligible Veterans have three options for where they can receive their flu shot:

1. At the main medical facility (3200 Vine St) in the auditorium, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. By appointment at one of our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics

3. At retail pharmacies and urgent care locations until April 30, 2023. Find in-network community care by visiting va.gov/find-locations and enter your zip code

Cincinnati VAMC will also host 3 flu vaccine clinics at the main facility outside of normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available during these clinics.

You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:



You are enrolled in the VA health care system, AND,

You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months

If you are 65 or older, you qualify for the high-dose flu shot, which is specially formulated to best protect our older population

Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.

The community provider will send your flu shot vaccination documentation to VA. VA will update your medical record. You can also request a copy of your flu shot documentation and provide it to your VA provider.

Visit the Cincinnati VAMC at 3200 Vine Street Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the 1st floor auditorium to get your annual flu shot.

For more information about where to receive your flu shot, visit Cincinnati.va.gov

For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-MyVA411

