Be Prepared for Extreme Weather with Allstate

From evacuation plans to mobile claim centers, Allstate shares how to prepare for severe weather season. See what you can do today to protect what matters by visiting www.allstate.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..