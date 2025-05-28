Be Prepared for Extreme Weather with Allstate
Prev
Next
Allstate leaders share expert tips to help families prepare for hurricane season. From evacuation plans to home protection, learn how to stay safe and ready for severe weather.
Posted
From evacuation plans to mobile claim centers, Allstate shares how to prepare for severe weather season. See what you can do today to protect what matters by visiting www.allstate.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..