Be Informed about the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program

Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 16:17:12-04

Navigating Medicare can be challenging. Becky Hayward, Outreach and Education Supervisor for Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), joined Pete Scalia in studio to help you get a better understanding of Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverage options and benefits.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one Medicare counseling. Last year, through all of its services and outreach, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $24 million by helping identify suitable Medicare coverage options and financial assistance programs.

If you have additional questions, tune-in for a live phone bank and call 513-840-WCPO (9276) on April 27 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information about Medicare and OSHIIP, visit insurance.ohio.gov The OSHIIP hotline to ask Medicare questions and get enrollment help is 800-686-1578.

