Be Informed about the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program

Navigating Medicare can be challenging. Becky Hayward, Outreach and Education Supervisor for Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), joined Pete Scalia in studio to help you get a better understanding of Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverage options and benefits.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one Medicare counseling. Last year, through all of its services and outreach, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $24 million by helping identify suitable Medicare coverage options and financial assistance programs.

If you have additional questions, tune-in for a live phone bank and call 513-840-WCPO (9276) on April 27 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information about Medicare and OSHIIP, visit insurance.ohio.gov The OSHIIP hotline to ask Medicare questions and get enrollment help is 800-686-1578.