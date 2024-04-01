Be Free From Unwanted Ingredients With Simple Truth

Spring is here and with it comes a time to simplify our routines, including our grocery shopping! Lifestyle Contributor Justine Santaniello joined Michelle Hopkins to tell us more. You can find Simple Truth exclusively at the Kroger Co. Family of Stores and for pickup or delivery at SimpleTruth.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..