Be a hero in just 90 minutes with Hoxworth Blood Center

Your platelet donation could be the lifeline someone desperately needs! Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with Jackie Marschall and Dr. Caroline Alquist from the Hoxworth Blood Center to learn why platelet donations are so crucial, especially for cancer patients. Your donation can make a huge difference in just 90 minutes! Schedule your appointment today at Hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..