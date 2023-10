Finding a job can be tough when there are barriers in the way. BAWAC has been helping those with disabilities or any barriers to employment find jobs within our community, and helping them succeed since 1973! Founder Ken Schmidt and President and CEO Jason Ashbrook joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to talk more about the organization and what's next for BAWAC.

For more information, visit www.BAWAC.org

