Banyan High School Prepares Students for Jobs and Life After Graduation

A new kind of high school is coming to Cincinnati. Banyan High School is designed for students who need a fresh start and a clear path to success after graduation. Along with a nationally recognized diploma, students can earn job credentials and hands-on experience in fields like healthcare, construction, advanced manufacturing, culinary and business. Banyan High School is part of Oakmont Education and focuses on re-engaging students, preparing them for careers and creating stronger communities.

Applications are open now for the upcoming school year. Visit banyanhigh.org, call (812) 221-3209 6871, or stop by Steger Dr. Cincinnati, OH to apply or learn more.

