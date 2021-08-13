Back to School Tech for Student Success

Now it's time for show-and-tell with some of the cool new tech available for back to school! We talked to tech expert Albert Lawrence, the technology correspondent for CBS’ Innovation Nation. Lawrence will also look at new money-saving innovations for cashback rewards; plus, how to keep your students digital info safe and secure from cyber hackers.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray