Back to School Essentials with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares A+ back-to-school essentials!

Get back-to-school ready with BIC gel pens [amazon.com] and mechanical pencils [amazon.com] that deliver on quality, value and fun.

From the #1 Pediatrician Recommended children’s chewable multivitamin brand, Flintstones SuperBeans [flintstonesvitamins.com] offers a fun, tasty, bean-shaped multivitamin, that provides children with essential nutrients to support healthy growth, development, and immunity* and is free from yucky stuff!

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Frito-Lay Variety Packs [flvpblastoff.com] Will Be Sending Girls to Space Camp Through New “Space For Her” Scholarship Fund.

Forager Project [foragerproject.com] offers plant-based, organic and dairy-free products that taste amazing and are kind to the planet, including delicious probiotic drinkable yogurts perfect for kids as they head back to school this fall.

Visit LimorLoves.com [limorloves.com] for more information.

