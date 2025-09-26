Back-to-school essentials with Brooke Young

Lifestyle Expert Brooke Young joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw to share some great back-to-school essentials for students and teachers.

SunButter is bringing you Jammies ™ - the perfect snack and lunch box addition for students this school year. Enjoy the tasty combo of creamy sunflower butter and sweet jelly in every bite! Thaw-and-eat ready in Grape or Strawberry flavors. They’re individually wrapped for safe, school-friendly snacking. The sunflower seed butter filled sammies that are making the world a friendlier place. That’s because Jammies are crustless, nut-less, & scrumptious… meaning they’re school-friendly, travel-friendly, tastebud-friendly, and more! Jammies are 100% nut-free and produced in a facility that is certified free from top food allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and sesame seeds. They are non-GMO, and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. You can find this product at Walmart in the Freezer aisle. Head over to www.SunButter.com for more info.

For student and teacher’s morning hair routine before school - DAX Hair Care is a go-to essential! This 70+ year old company is still proudly made in the USA and just got a facelift! DAX recently launched new packaging for their DAX Classic hair products, including their #1 seller worldwide, DAX (Bergamot) Pomade, as well as a modernized daxhaircare.com site. This is their first redesign in 8 years. Their Classics now feature black lids and black labels with color blocking, decorative swirls and detailed application instructions. A “Same Great DAX, Brand New Look,” sticker will temporarily reside on lids so customers can recognize them as authentic DAXproducts to thwart counterfeit concerns. Their website has been refreshed with video embedding, digital assets, and Instagram feed, and specific hair and multi-use categories like Wax Pomades, Water-Based Gels and more.

For teachers and their busy school days, Fire Department Coffee’s Skull Crushing Instant Espresso delivers coffee shop quality, fueling your day and is now available at Walmart. Fire Department Coffee is a company founded by firefighters and veterans with a mission to support first responders. Their coffees are crafted to be bold, smooth, and satisfying — they take pride in delivering great-tasting coffee that fuels their mission to give back. Inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized, it’s customizable coffee without the wait. Fire Department Coffee is available at Walmart and online on Amazon and at firedeptcoffee.com .

