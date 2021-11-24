Avoid the Hectic Holiday Hassle

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means so is Black Friday & Cyber Monday and the great sales that come along with it. Elizabeth Werner, a child lifestyle expert, is here to share her top gifting tips and some of the best deals out there.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.