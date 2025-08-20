Avoid costly retirement tax mistakes

Don’t let taxes drain your retirement savings. Golden Reserve’s Ed Wright explains how proactive tax strategies can help you keep more of your money. For more information, visit goldenreserve.com or call 513-912-4335

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..