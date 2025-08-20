Avoid costly retirement tax mistakes
Prev
Next
Taxes can drain retirement savings if not planned properly. Golden Reserve explains how proactive strategies can help retirees save more and stress less.
Posted
and last updated
Don’t let taxes drain your retirement savings. Golden Reserve’s Ed Wright explains how proactive tax strategies can help you keep more of your money. For more information, visit goldenreserve.com or call 513-912-4335
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..