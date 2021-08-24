Watch
Attracting and Empowering Diverse Professionals

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 14:11:29-04

This past year has spurred unprecedented activity for both job candidates and companies, while at the same time a national awakening on the importance of diverse and inclusive workplaces has grown exponentially. Today, we discussed diversity in the workplace as well as a free, virtual career enrichment event kicking off this week is Global Leader of Amazon.com Diversity External Conferences, Erin Jeanne McDowell.

