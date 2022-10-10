As You Are - Virtual Autism Evaluations for Kids

Are you struggling to get your child evaluated for Autism? There’s an exciting new virtual clinic available for children in Kentucky and Ohio that you’ll want to know about. It’s called “As You Are" and it's a virtual clinic focused on diagnosing autism spectrum disorder.

As You Are is a team of pediatricians who specialize in guiding families along their autism journey. They equip parents with the knowledge they need to help their children flourish. You'll meet with a dedicated pediatrician right from the start, helping you get seen and have a diagnosis sooner. They know that early diagnosis is crucial to helping your child thrive in their development.

You can check out AsYouAre.com for more information or to schedule an evaluation with an As You Are pediatrician.

Make sure to follow As You Are on social media.

Facebook.com/SeenAsYouAre

Twitter.com/SeenAsYouAre

Instagram.com/SeenAsYouAre

#WCPO9Sponsor