Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work

Posted at 12:48 PM, May 05, 2023
Over the next 10 to 20 years, virtually every business and government agency will use Artificial Intelligence. This will have a profound impact on society, the economy, and national security. ChatGPT and autonomous vehicles of are an example of AI which will fundamentally transform how Americans live their lives and do business.

You might be wondering…. What is AI? And how quickly is it being used? How can workers and businesses prepare for the AI economy of the future?

The U.S. Chamber' of Commerce’s AI Commission, led by two former members of Congress, has released a report outlining recommendations for how to reap the benefits of AI and prevent harm while preparing the workforce for the continued integration of AI tools across our economy. Jordan Crenshaw of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center joined Pete Scalia to discuss the report and the state of Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work.

