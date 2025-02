As you approach retirement, you may feel confident in your financial plan, but hidden risks could be threatening your hard-earned savings. Michelle Hopkins sits down with Ed Wright, a partner at Golden Reserve, to uncover the biggest financial threats retirees face, from excessive advisor fees to rising taxes and long-term care costs.

Want to secure your financial future? Visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com or call 513-912-4335 to get started!

#WCPO9Sponsor