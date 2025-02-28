Are You at Risk for Heart Disease? Here’s What You Need to Know

Did you know Ohio ranks 12th in the nation for heart disease deaths? It’s a staggering statistic, but the good news is that most cases are preventable with the right lifestyle changes. Michelle Hopkins sat down with Dr. Peter Kambelos from Buckeye Health Plan to talk about the biggest risk factors, early warning signs, and how simple habits like diet, exercise, and regular checkups can make all the difference. For more information and heart-health tips, visit buckeyehealthplan.com/heart

