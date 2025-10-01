Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom’s early Black Friday blowout
Prev
Next
Save up to 70% at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom with early Black Friday deals on appliances and Purple mattresses.
Posted
Black Friday pricing starts now at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom. Save up to 70% on appliances and mattresses, including rare Purple discounts. Out-of-box specials mean big savings with full warranties, but inventory is limited. For more information, visit www.appliancefactory.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..