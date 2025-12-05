Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom Extends Holiday Deals

Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is holding over major savings on refrigerators, ranges, washers and top mattress brands. Visit a location near you and score big while deals last.
Black Friday may be over, but the savings continue at Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom. Stores across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are holding over holiday pricing with deep discounts on thousands of appliances. Shoppers can find new appliances at 30–60% off, including refrigerators, ranges and washers priced far below big box stores.

The savings extend into Mattress Kingdom, where shoppers can try major brands including Beautyrest Black, Purple, Nectar, Casper, DreamCloud and Tempur-Pedic.

Visit a nearby location and mention “held over” to claim these limited Black Friday savings while they last and check out appliancefactory.com for more information.

