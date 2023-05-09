APP Pickleball Professional Player Profile: Alix Truong

More than 900 players, including 700 amateurs, will participate in the 2023 APP Vlasic Classic, making it the largest pickleball tournament in Ohio and one of the largest pickleball tournaments in the Midwest this year. The tournament kicked off today at 8am at Sawyer Point. Today, we want to kick off the excitement by highlighting a young player that's one of the top pickleball players of the country, Alix Truong!

The tournament is happening from now to Sunday, May 14. Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3HVFlJ9