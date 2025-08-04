Anti-aging made easy with Plexaderm
Prev
Next
Smooth fine lines and under-eye bags in just 10 minutes. Plexaderm works fast and lasts up to 10 hours. Try the trial pack today.
Posted
and last updated
Look refreshed in just 10 minutes! Plexaderm reduces the appearance of wrinkles, forehead lines, and under-eye bags with no doctor visits required. Try the 6-day trial pack for $14.95. Free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee! Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..