Anaheim Gives Vacation Planning Power to Kids

Anaheim is flipping the script on family vacations with a one-of-a-kind experience led by kids, for families. The Imaginagency is the first travel planning platform that puts children in the driver’s seat, letting them create and customize itineraries filled with fun, food, and adventure.

Score an epic Anaheim family vacation: Now through July 16, 2025, families who build and submit their own itineraries through the Imaginagency site will be entered for a chance to win their dream Anaheim vacation. The winner will receive a three-night family vacation to Anaheim for up to four people with airfare, hotel, meals, tickets, and more included, valued at up to $10,000. Full contest rules and eligibility can be found at imaginagency.com.

