An Inside Look at the Mid-America Trucking Show

Each Spring for five decades the trucking industry has gathered to share insights and developments on the latest technology, trends, and changes in the trucking industry at the Mid-America Trucking Show. This year, the show comes as supply chain issues have focused new attention on the important role truck drivers play in keeping the economy moving. Tech expert, Paul Hochman, joins us to share new information about one of the fastest moving industries in the world.

