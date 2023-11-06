Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

An Iconic Disney Classic is Celebrating 10 Years

An Iconic Disney Classic is Celebrating 10 Years
Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 15:29:52-05

The global phenomenon that has brought joy to kids and families across the world is celebrating a milestone this holiday season. Disney is kicking off Frozen’s 10th Anniversary celebration that recognizes the love many families have for this timeless story.

Parenting expert Joyce Brewer joined Pete Scalia with a preview of the new 10th Anniversary Frozen-themed events and products available for the holidays, including educational and fun interactive toys, collector’s items and specialty clothing for Frozen fans of all ages.

For more information, visit www.ShopDisney.com and www.JanieAndJack.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

New season, more fun, appointment TV!