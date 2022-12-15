An Easy Way to Take Your Probiotics

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw created a recipe using a mango and Yakult U.S.A.!

You can find Yakult at your local Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, or online at YakultUSA.com

Mango Yakult



Mango cubes from ½ of mango

2 yakult bottles

(optional) 1 tbsp of sugar or to taste



Directions

In a serving glass, add fresh mango cubes and sugar Use a muddler or wooden spoon to mash and mix the mango and sugar to make a mango puree Add ice and 2 yakult bottles Use a straw to stir and mix the mango puree with the yakult. Enjoy!



#WCPO9Sponsor