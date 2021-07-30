An Amazing American Vacation Adventure in the Bluegrass State

Vacation season is here, and there's an amazing place full of adventure right in our own backyard! See the majestic horse farms of Kentucky and some of the nation’s most amazing natural treasures. From the world’s longest known cave system and thundering waterfalls to impressive sandstone arches and the “Grand Canyon of the South," Kentucky has it all! We talked to Kentucky Commissioner of Tourism Mike Mangeot, who discussed some of the Bluegrass States natural marvels that offer bucket-list worthy exploration.