An Amazing American Vacation Adventure in the Bluegrass State

Vacation season is here, and there's an amazing place full of adventure right in our own backyard! See the majestic horse farms of Kentucky and some of the nation’s most amazing natural treasures. From the world’s longest known cave system and thundering waterfalls to impressive sandstone arches and the “Grand Canyon of the South," Kentucky has it all! We talked to Kentucky Commissioner of Tourism Mike Mangeot, who discussed some of the Bluegrass States natural marvels that offer bucket-list worthy exploration.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:39:24-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team
Cincinnati