America's Workforce is Shrinking

In the U.S., advanced practice providers like certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) deliver care where and when needed. Between COVID-19, clinicians retiring or leaving the field and the rise in aging Baby Boomers, the demand for safe and high-quality healthcare is growing.

In the case of CRNAs, these advanced practice nurses administer more than 50 million anesthetics and pain management services each year to patients in the U.S. They are involved in every aspect of anesthesia in all types of settings – especially in rural areas. Yet, for many years, CRNAs have received reduced reimbursement rates from insurance plans compared to other anesthesia providers for giving the same types of services.

In 2010, the provider nondiscrimination provision in the Affordable Care Act was passed to prohibit health insurance companies from setting different rates for providers delivering the same high-quality healthcare services. But there is currently no way to enforce this law, despite Congressional action requiring enforcement of these policies. Regulation is needed to implement and enforce this law. Until this is completed, insurance companies can jeopardize patients’ access to care.

Angie Mund, President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), and Mr. Tracy Paul Young, Regional Director of AANA and CEO of YPS Anesthesia, joined Pete Scalia to discuss how inconsistent insurance reimbursement rates are compromising patients’ access to care and how cost-shifting impacts medical professionals, facilities and patients. Legislation to issue a rule for Provider nondiscrimination has already been passed, and they share insights into what needs to happen next to continue to protect access to care.

For more information, visit www.AccessToCare.AANA.com

#WCPO9Sponsor