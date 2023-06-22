Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report, which highlights strengths, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of older Americans across all 50 states.

Ohio ranked 37th this year, and Dr. Ravi Johar, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined Michelle Hopkins to tell us more about the findings.

For more information, visit www.AmericasHealthRankings.org