Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report

America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:08:46-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report, which highlights strengths, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of older Americans across all 50 states.

Ohio ranked 37th this year, and Dr. Ravi Johar, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined Michelle Hopkins to tell us more about the findings.

For more information, visit www.AmericasHealthRankings.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022