The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report, which highlights improvements, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across all 50 states. Ohio ranked 37th this year, and Dr. Rhonda Randall, EVP and Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more about the findings.

Visit AmericasHealthRankings.org to read the entire report and state summaries.

#WCPO9Sponsor