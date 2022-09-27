Watch Now
American Farmers Are Leading on Energy and Climate Solutions

National Corn Growers Association
With an ongoing global energy crisis and growing climate threats, there is a heightened focus on how to meet the nation’s long-term energy needs while reducing emissions. U.S. corn growers are often on the front lines of the fight to improve our energy security, meet global food demand, and cut carbon emissions. J.R. Roesner, a farmer and board member for the National Corn Growers Association, joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk about these important issues.

For more information visit www.ncga.com

