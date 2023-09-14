Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Amazon Ignite

Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 10:22:09-04

Launched in 2018, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by helping them establish and grow their own delivery businesses. Five years later, continued investments in the program have helped 3,500 entrepreneurs employ 297,000 drivers, generate $45 billion in revenues and deliver more than 20 million packages per day in more than 19 countries.

Michelle Hopkins spoke with Amazon's Vice President of Last Mile Delivery and Technology, Beryl Tomay, to learn more!

For more information, visit logistics.amazon.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!