Amazon Ignite

Launched in 2018, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by helping them establish and grow their own delivery businesses. Five years later, continued investments in the program have helped 3,500 entrepreneurs employ 297,000 drivers, generate $45 billion in revenues and deliver more than 20 million packages per day in more than 19 countries.

