Amazon Hitting Fastest Delivery Speeds Ever

Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 01, 2023
When Amazon launched Prime in 2005, the first benefit the company announced to members was free Two-Day Shipping on 1 million items. With more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-day Delivery, Amazon hit its fastest speeds ever last quarter while also continuing to lower costs and improve employee safety. Across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day. And during the 2023 two-day Prime Day event, Amazon shipped more units with Same-Day Delivery than any other two-day period in the company’s history.

Udit Madan, Amazon’s Vice President of Transportation, joined Michelle Hopkins to talk about the changes Amazon is making to improve delivery speeds and what Prime members can expect in the future.

Learn more at www.amazon.com/prime

