Alzheimer’s Association Report Reveals New Findings

The Alzheimer’s Association has released the findings of its 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report. It reveals new insights and findings from patients and primary care physicians on current barriers preventing early discussion of memory loss and cognitive decline, among several other key takeaways.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, a practicing neurologist and senior director, clinical practice, at the Alzheimer’s Association joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more about the report and what’s happening in Ohio.

For more information, visit www.ALZ.org/Facts

#WCPO9Sponsor