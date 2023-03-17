Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Alzheimer’s Association Report Reveals New Findings

Alzheimer’s Association Report Reveals New Findings
Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 11:18:38-04

The Alzheimer’s Association has released the findings of its 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report. It reveals new insights and findings from patients and primary care physicians on current barriers preventing early discussion of memory loss and cognitive decline, among several other key takeaways.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, a practicing neurologist and senior director, clinical practice, at the Alzheimer’s Association joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more about the report and what’s happening in Ohio.

For more information, visit www.ALZ.org/Facts

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.