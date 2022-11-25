Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Almonds Could Be The Tastiest Addition To Your Skincare Routine

Almonds Could Be The Tastiest Addition To Your Skincare Routine
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 09:03:19-05

Recent research suggests that what you snack on may reduce wrinkles – and more. A study from UC-Davis found that postmenopausal women who ate 2 ounces of almonds a day had a 16% reduction in wrinkle severity and a 20% reduction in uneven skin tone. A different study from UCLA looked at young Asian women who snacked on 1.5 ounces of almonds daily. It found an improvement in their skin’s resistance to UVB rays - the main source of skin damage from sun exposure.

When it comes to nutrition, almonds deliver 6g of plant protein, 4g of fiber, 50% daily value of vitamin E, 13g of “good” unsaturated fat and 1g saturated fat in one handful. Food as a means of promoting skin health is a growing area of scientific research, and as these studies suggest, almonds hold promise as an integral snack food.

To honor National Healthy Skin Month, Shereen Pavlides, best-selling cookbook author and international food influencer, and Dr. Naana Boayke, a board-certified dermatologist, joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss how food can play a role in improving skincare routines. They shared why almonds are an important food to consider, healthy snacks to make when you’re busy, plus their favorite advice for people who want to cook from scratch or take better care of their skin.

To learn more, visit almonds.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!