Almonds Could Be The Tastiest Addition To Your Skincare Routine

Recent research suggests that what you snack on may reduce wrinkles – and more. A study from UC-Davis found that postmenopausal women who ate 2 ounces of almonds a day had a 16% reduction in wrinkle severity and a 20% reduction in uneven skin tone. A different study from UCLA looked at young Asian women who snacked on 1.5 ounces of almonds daily. It found an improvement in their skin’s resistance to UVB rays - the main source of skin damage from sun exposure.

When it comes to nutrition, almonds deliver 6g of plant protein, 4g of fiber, 50% daily value of vitamin E, 13g of “good” unsaturated fat and 1g saturated fat in one handful. Food as a means of promoting skin health is a growing area of scientific research, and as these studies suggest, almonds hold promise as an integral snack food.

To honor National Healthy Skin Month, Shereen Pavlides, best-selling cookbook author and international food influencer, and Dr. Naana Boayke, a board-certified dermatologist, joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss how food can play a role in improving skincare routines. They shared why almonds are an important food to consider, healthy snacks to make when you’re busy, plus their favorite advice for people who want to cook from scratch or take better care of their skin.

