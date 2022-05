When it comes to things your body is telling you, there are some health symptoms you should never ignore. Research has shown that during the pandemic, up to 40% of women reported that they skipped preventive health services and routine check-ups. Dr. Nkechi Azie, VP of Clinical Development for Scynexis, and nurse Barbara Dehn joined us to discuss and update us on the many healthy ailments women may want to ignore, but shouldn’t.

#WCPO9Sponsor