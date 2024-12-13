Watch Now
Aging in Place: Simple Fixes, Big Results

For many older adults, staying in their homes and communities as they age is the goal. In fact, a recent AARP survey revealed that 73% of people over 50 want to age in place. But is it feasible?

Rodney Harrell, Vice President of Family, Home and Community at AARP, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the latest findings and share tips for creating a safer, more livable home. From small changes, like removing trip hazards, to bigger renovations, Rodney offers practical advice for families looking to plan ahead.

Find more tips and resources at www.aarp.org/homeandcommunity

