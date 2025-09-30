Age well with practical steps and proactive care

Healthy aging is possible for everyone willing to take proactive steps. While genetics play a role, Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald, Chief Medical Officer at Signify Health, says everyday habits, strong support and preventive care make a big difference in your quality of life.

Three key areas can empower you and your loved ones to age on your own terms:



Prevent falls: Reduce hazards by securing rugs, improving lighting, checking shoe soles and staying active with exercises like walking or Tai Chi.

Manage medications: Keep an updated medication list, understand why you take each medication and talk to your doctor about side effects.

Develop a personal health management plan: Work with your PCP to proactively address physical, mental and emotional needs.

Signify Health supports older adults through In-Home Health Evaluations covered by many Medicare Advantage plans — often at no cost if you’re eligible. A clinician visits you at home to review medications, assess your environment, check for fall risks and perform a thorough health exam.

See if you qualify today, visit HelloSignify.com or call 1-855-984-5121 to schedule your evaluation.

