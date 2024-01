Afib Clinic at Mercy Health

Atrial Fibrillation, also known as Afib, is somewhat common and potentially dangerous issue with the heart's electrical system. Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Moses Wananu at Mercy Health tells us how the cardiology department can help diagnose and treat Afib.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..