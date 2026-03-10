Affordable shower and tub transformations built to last

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Five Star Bath Solutions of Cincinnati specializes in residential remodeling focused on showers and bathtubs. Their process starts with removing everything down to the studs, installing waterproof materials and custom-cut natural stone panels tailored on-site to each space. Rooted in Cincinnati and committed to treating every home like their own, the team strives for five-star service on every job. Call 513-866-3297 or visit fivestarbathsolutions.com for more information.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..